Woman attacks emergency responders with cinder block, rocks and a squeegee, police say

Emergency crews responding to report of an unresponsive female found themselves under attack with a cinder block, rocks and a squeegee, Redding police said Thursday.
Fire Department and ambulance responders arrived at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Clear Creek Market on Westside Road to provide aid to Violeta Gallegos of Redding, Police Department Sgt. Brian Cole said.
However, Gallegos, 35, reportedly grew combative. She first threw a cinder block at an emergency medical technician but missed him and instead hit the ambulance, breaking the window, the release said. She then hurled rocks at responders until police arrived, according to Cole.
When officers approached Gallegos, she grabbed a squeegee and threw it at them, the release said. She then ran around gas pumps and across the highway before officers used a taser and batons to subdue and arrest her.
“My belief is that she got the squeegee from the gas pumps, and then the rocks – there’s a shoulder that goes on both sides of the road that I assume she got them from,” Cole said. “I don’t know about the cinder block.”
The EMT was not injured, police said.
Gallegos was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered during the arrest process, according to Cole, though he wasn’t sure what exactly those injuries were. She was then booked into Shasta County jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer/EMT, and vandalism, the release said.
There were four warrants for her arrest on narcotic-related offenses and assault on a police officer, officials said.
