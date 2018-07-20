How to avoid car theft

Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.
By
Up Next
Here are some steps that you can take to avoid vehicle break-ins and keep yourself and your belongings safe from thieves.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

‘Very, very unusual’: 50 car break-ins in 24 hours at Galleria mall and across Roseville

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 20, 2018 09:51 AM

Roseville police are investigating a rash of 50 car robberies across the city in a 24-hour period, officials said Friday.

Around 12 a.m. Thursday, officers received a few calls from people near the intersection of Gibson Drive and Roseville Parkway about shattered car windows, Officer Rob Baquera said.

When officers arrived at the Westfield Galleria mall area, they realized the problem was bigger than they had expected. Instead of two or three burglarized cars, officers found 30, Baqeura said.

Cars in the Galleria parking lot were hit, as were vehicles parked near the Hyatt Hotel.

Then, throughout the day, the Police Department received more calls regarding robbed vehicles, ultimately discovering an additional 20 burglaries around the city.

The burglaries occurred in clusters, Baquera said: A group of cars near the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Lead Hill Drive were broken into, and people reported finding other pockets of break-ins several miles apart.

Baquera said there was no obvious pattern to the “very, very unusual” spate of robberies. Stolen objects ran the “full gamut,” from spare change to trunk-hidden luggage to computers in computer bags.

The Police Department didn’t know whether all 50 robberies were connected as of Friday morning, Baquera said, but were investigating as such.

“We’re following up on leads. but we really need the public’s help to solve this,” Baquera said. He encouraged anyone who witnessed or heard talk of suspicious behavior to contact the police department, which provides monetary rewards for tips via the Crime Stoppers program, at (916) 774-5000.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question