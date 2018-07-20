The state Department of Transportation has announced that it will be performing mandatory inspections of the Rio Vista Bridge on Wednesday.
Crash near Rio Vista Bridge causes fuel spill, hazmat cleanup CHP says

By Claire Morgan

July 20, 2018 04:48 PM

A crash east of the Rio Vista Bridge on Friday caused diesel fuel to be spilled into a field of grass, requiring westbound lanes to close for a short time, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred between a truck with a pop-up trailer and a tractor trailer at 1:25 p.m., which caused the tractor trailer to jackknife and fall into a ditch, according to CHP spokesperson James Young.

The containment system used to carry the diesel fuel was punctured, which caused “an unknown amount of fuel” to spill out onto a nearby field, according to Young.

“Since there is a small waterway nearby, it causes it to become a hazmat situation,” Young said.

All lanes of Highway 12 were reopened about 3:30 p.m.

