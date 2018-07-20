Crash near Rio Vista Bridge causes fuel spill, hazmat cleanup CHP says

A crash east of the Rio Vista Bridge on Friday caused diesel fuel to be spilled into a field of grass, requiring westbound lanes to close for a short time, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred between a truck with a pop-up trailer and a tractor trailer at 1:25 p.m., which caused the tractor trailer to jackknife and fall into a ditch, according to CHP spokesperson James Young.
The containment system used to carry the diesel fuel was punctured, which caused “an unknown amount of fuel” to spill out onto a nearby field, according to Young.
“Since there is a small waterway nearby, it causes it to become a hazmat situation,” Young said.
All lanes of Highway 12 were reopened about 3:30 p.m.
Comments