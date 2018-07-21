Sparks are seen come from the State Fair monorail at Cal Expo on Saturday after an electrical malfunction. Only the operator was aboard at the time.
Sparks shower down as monorail car appears to stall and catch fire at State Fair

By Michael Mcgough

July 21, 2018 01:53 PM

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a monorail train catching fire Saturday afternoon at Cal Expo, the site of the State Fair.

The Fire Department said on Twitter there was a “small electrical fire” contained to one car of the State Fair’s monorail. As of about 1:45 p.m., the train’s operator was the car’s only passenger, and fire crews were working to assist the operator off the train.

Video posted to Twitter shows a stalled monorail car emitting sparks and smoke above a food stand. Guests at the fair on the ground can be seen running away.

State Fair representatives said they were still assessing the situation as of 1:45 p.m.

In 2013, 38 passengers were stranded on the popular “people mover” during the State Fair and the monorail was shut down for service for two days because of a power failure. A spokesman for Cal/OSHA said at the time the cause of the power failure appeared to have been a loose wire, which was hit by the train, causing a spark that tripped the circuit and stopped the car.

The ride underwent a $1 million renovation in 2011, according to State Fair officials at the time.

The monorail is nearly one of a kind. Cal Expo has one of two operating permanent monorail systems in California – the other is at Disneyland, upon which the Sacramento monorail was modeled.

Built in 1967, Cal Expo’s monorail is also one of the last Type 2 Universal Mobility Inc. trains on the West Coast. Cal Expo officially opened the following August.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the story develops.

