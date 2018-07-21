Sparks shower down as monorail car appears to stall and catch fire at State Fair

The Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of a monorail train catching fire Saturday afternoon at Cal Expo, the site of the State Fair.
The Fire Department said on Twitter there was a “small electrical fire” contained to one car of the State Fair’s monorail. As of about 1:45 p.m., the train’s operator was the car’s only passenger, and fire crews were working to assist the operator off the train.
Video posted to Twitter shows a stalled monorail car emitting sparks and smoke above a food stand. Guests at the fair on the ground can be seen running away.
State Fair representatives said they were still assessing the situation as of 1:45 p.m.
In 2013, 38 passengers were stranded on the popular “people mover” during the State Fair and the monorail was shut down for service for two days because of a power failure. A spokesman for Cal/OSHA said at the time the cause of the power failure appeared to have been a loose wire, which was hit by the train, causing a spark that tripped the circuit and stopped the car.
The ride underwent a $1 million renovation in 2011, according to State Fair officials at the time.
The monorail is nearly one of a kind. Cal Expo has one of two operating permanent monorail systems in California – the other is at Disneyland, upon which the Sacramento monorail was modeled.
Built in 1967, Cal Expo’s monorail is also one of the last Type 2 Universal Mobility Inc. trains on the West Coast. Cal Expo officially opened the following August.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the story develops.
