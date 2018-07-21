Bicyclist killed, suspect arrested in early morning hit-and-run on Highway 160

An Antelope man suspected of a fatal hit-and-run collision in North Sacramento early Saturday was arrested the same day, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
Just before 2 a.m., CHP received reports of a collision involving a bicyclist who had been struck and killed on northbound Highway 160, just north of the Northgate Boulevard exit. CHP and the Sacramento Fire Department responded, and the cyclist was discovered dead at the scene, the news release said.
An ensuing investigation determined the suspect vehicle was a 2012 Honda Accord, which fled the scene, according to the news release.
The driver of the Honda was identified as 24-year-old Kamau Ndirangu of Antelope, who was found at his residence later Saturday and taken into custody by CHP officers. Ndirangu was booked into the Sacramento County jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI, according to the news release.
The cause of the collision is still being investigated, CHP says.
No details were given regarding the identity of the victim.
Anyone with additional information about the collision is advised to contact the North Sacramento CHP office at 916-348-2337.
