One man killed, another injured after gunfire erupts outside a house party in Dixon

Gunfire stemming from a fight outside a house party in Dixon has left one man dead and another injured, police said.
The fight began just around midnight in the backyard of a house on the 1000 block of Bello Drive and spilled out into a nearby street, the Dixon Police Department said in a news release. When officers responded to Folsom Downs Circle at Baker Alley, they found two men with gunshot wounds.
A 43-year-old man, who police say was a resident of the house and who was trying to break up the fight, was shot in the leg.
After hearing gunfire, another resident, a 38-year-old man, confronted those involved in the fight, police said, when he was shot and killed. The older man, already injured, then went into the street where he was shot again multiple times, according to the news release.
The older man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries while the younger man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they have developed several persons of interest in their investigation and are attempting to locate them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7080.
