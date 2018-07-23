Overturned truck blocks Watt Avenue exit on Hwy. 50, but here’s what six drivers did to earn citations

An overturned truck stalled eastbound traffic on Highway 50 near Watt Avenue Monday morning after a crash involving a Ford Ranger pickup and a street sweeper.
The Ford Ranger made an unsafe lane change that caused the sweeper truck to swerve and bring down 200 feet of guardrail and a light pole with signage before overturning, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Young said.
The driver of the Ford fled the accident, CHP said, but later contacted officers.
Crews were on scene working to cut the downed pole for removal, clear the guardrail and upright the vehicle. The two-lane off ramp at Watt Avenue was shut down, causing traffic to slow, CHP said.
Some drivers ignored the flares that officers had set up to mark the scene. “Six vehicles decided to ignore flare pattern and drive through it to attempt to exit,” Young said.
CHP stopped and cited all of the vehicles.
The sweeper truck was upright and cleared around 8 a.m. The No. 2 lane of the Watt Avenue off ramp remains closed, but traffic is not seriously impacted, Young said.
The driver sustained minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital, according to CHP’s traffic information.
