Patrol car hits 16-year-old fleeing bike ticket, drawing angry crowd, Sacramento police say

A 16-year-old was struck by a Sacramento police car Sunday night after he was stopped for a bicycle code violation, authorities said.
A crowd described as “hostile” by authorities gathered after people saw the incident, prompting police to call for additional support before the crowd dispersed, according to Sacramento police Sgt. Vance Chandler.
The suspect was stopped for multiple vehicle code violations related to his bicycle, Chandler said.
Among other requirements, the California Vehicle Code states that a bike must have a white light visible from the front and a red light or reflector on the back of the bike when ridden at night.
Officers stopped the cyclist on the 900 block of Eleanor Avenue in the South Hagginwood neighborhood at 10 p.m. Soon after, the teen ran from officers west on Eleanor toward Rio Linda Boulevard, Chandler said.
Sacramento police officers pursued the minor on foot and requested additional officer support, Chandler said.
A responding unit intercepted the teen when the police car struck him on the north side of Eleanor Avenue, east of Rio Linda Boulevard, Sacramento police said, and the patrol car came to a stop in a residential driveway.
The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital for complaints of pain, police said. His injuries were not life-threatening.
Police would not say if the officer intentionally struck the teen with the patrol car.
“While attempting to apprehend the suspect the vehicle made contact with the suspect,” Chandler said, adding that the circumstances are being investigated.
The incident quickly drew attention and a crowd of observers, which Chandler described as “hostile,” prompting Sacramento police to request additional officer support.
Photos circulated on Twitter show police forming a line in the street.
“We had to gather additional resources to keep the scene secure,” Chandler said, who reported that no physical altercation occurred between officers and observers.
The suspect was released from the hospital after being treated for minor injuries and was cited for resisting arrest, police said.
