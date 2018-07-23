Suspect in Vacaville shooting of 22-year-old had ‘challenging relationship’ with victim, police say

A man arrested in connection with the Sunday morning slaying of a 22-year-old Vacaville woman had a “challenging relationship” with the victim, according to Lt. Chris Polen with the Vacaville Police Department’s Investigative Services Section.
Gage Pontarelli, 24, of Vacaville was detained near where the victim’s body was found and subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, said Lt. Chris Polen with the police department’s Investigative Services Section.
Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the police department received a dispatch regarding shots fired at a residence on the 400 block of Kentucky Street.
Upon arrival, officers were directed to a detached garage behind the residence, where they found an unresponsive 22-year-old-woman. Officers attempted CPR, but ultimately pronounced the woman dead on scene.
Officers apprehended Pontarelli at the residence. He provided a spontaneous statement to police, Polen said, then was detained, questioned, and arrested on suspicion of murder.
Pontarelli and the victim had an “on and off again dating relationship,” Polen said. The pair are believed to have been arguing in the hours leading up to the shooting, according to Polen.
Pontarelli, the police department’s “only suspect” in the incident, is scheduled to be arraigned later this week, Polen said.
A spokesperson for the Solano Couny Coroner said the organization was unable to release any information about the victim as of Monday morning. Polen said he believes a single shot was fired, and that it struck the victim’s upper chest.
Polen emphasized that “no threat to the public” persists and that the event was an “isolated incident” in “a wonderful neighborhood.”
Polen encouraged Vacaville residents struggling with home life issues to contact the police department’s Family Resource Center, which he called a “crown jewel” of the department that serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, and child abuse.
