Roseville motorcyclist killed by drunk driver, CHP says

A motorcyclist was killed by a drunken driver in a head-on collision near Highway 99 north of Sacramento International Airport on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
A 2003 GMC driven by a 32-year-old Rio Linda man was traveling east on Riego Road west of Highway 99 at 4:40 p.m when the vehicle veered out of its lane and into the path of a motorcyclist traveling west on Riego Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident report.
Three other passengers were in the GMC, including a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old-boy, the CHP said.
The motorcyclist, identified by authorities as Noe Alaya, 21, of Roseville, was killed by the head-on collision and pronounced dead at the scene. Investigations closed the roadway completely for approximately an hour.
The GMC driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and two counts of child endangerment and booked into the Sutter County jail, the CHP said.
Comments