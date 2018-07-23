An outside view of the Gordon D. Schaber courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. A suspicious item spotted in a courthouse restroom Monday morning forced a courtroom evacuation and brought a sheriff’s explosives detail to the scene.
An outside view of the Gordon D. Schaber courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. A suspicious item spotted in a courthouse restroom Monday morning forced a courtroom evacuation and brought a sheriff’s explosives detail to the scene. Renée C. Byer
An outside view of the Gordon D. Schaber courthouse in Sacramento, Calif. A suspicious item spotted in a courthouse restroom Monday morning forced a courtroom evacuation and brought a sheriff’s explosives detail to the scene. Renée C. Byer
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Apparent bomb prank forces evacuation of Sacramento courtroom

By Darrell Smith

dvsmith@sacbee.com

July 23, 2018 11:55 AM

A suspicious item spotted in a Sacramento County Courthouse restroom in downtown Sacramento Monday morning forced a courtroom evacuation and brought a sheriff’s explosives detail to the scene.

A janitor located the item about 8:30 a.m. in a trash can inside the second floor restroom of the courthouse and notified court security deputies, court officials said. The discovery forced deputies to clear and close nearby Department 9, a second-floor scheduling courtroom where preliminary hearings and trials are assigned.

A squad of deputies blocked off an elevator at the second floor as the department’s judge, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Kevin McCormick, conferred with the courthouse’s security team. By 10:30 a.m., a pair of deputies from the sheriff’s explosives detail arrived to investigate the reported device.

The item was determined to be an empty toilet tissue roll with a type of wick attached, said Sacramento Superior Court spokeswoman Kim Pedersen. She said the item was suspected to be a prank, but the courtroom was closed and bomb deputies called as a precaution.

No other courtrooms nor the second-floor jurors’ mezzanine and waiting area were evacuated and courthouse operations were otherwise normal. Pedersen said court administrators notified judges and staff in the building’s other courtrooms of the incident.

The courtroom reopened just before 11 a.m.

Sacramento police bomb squad members inspect the suspicious package outside The Sacramento Bee on Thursday morning, July 19. The scare ended without incident about three hours after police arrived.

By

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question