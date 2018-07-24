Man accused of setting 2 people on fire near Roseville has court date this week

You asked, we answered. Crime Q&A is a series by the Sacto 9-1-1 team where reporters dig up answers to your questions on crime and criminals in the region.
Q: Can you please give an update on Joshua Smith?
KERRY, SACRAMENTO
A: Joshua Daniel Smith is currently in custody at Placer County jail, after being arrested for the 2015 slayings of 33-year-old Jason John Benson and 34-year-old Warren Alexander Galsote. A pretrial conference for Smith’s case is set for this Thursday, July 26.
According to previous stories by The Sacramento Bee, Benson and Galsote were found outside Roseville, on fire, on the night of June 25, 2015. Both men had suffered gunshot wounds to the head. They died after being taken to a local hospital.
Smith has been in custody at the Placer County jail since March 17, 2016. He was moved from the Sacramento County jail to Placer after being arrested in connection with the deaths of Benson and Galsote.
Smith went to trial earlier this year, but it ended in a mistrial. The date for a new trial has not yet been set.
Prosecutors suspect that Smith was affiliated with the Southside Park Nortenos gang, which prompted him to specifically target Galoste because he was witness to a crime.
