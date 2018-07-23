This sedan overshot a turn and crashed into an apartment in North Highlands on Monday, injuring two children inside, authorities said.
Out-of-control car crashes into North Highlands apartment, injuring two small children

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 23, 2018 04:03 PM

Two small children were injured when a car crashed into a ground-floor apartment in North Highlands on Monday afternoon, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The children, one less than 12 months old and one about 6 years old, suffered minor injuries from debris and were taken to an area hospital, said Metro Fire spokesman Brian Valdez. They were inside the residence at the time of the crash.

Around 2:30 p.m., a sedan driving eastbound on the 4400 block of Oak Hollow Drive “lost control,” according to Valdez.

The driver was attempting to turn into the Arbor Ridge apartment complex’s driveway but overshot it, crashing into the side of the building instead, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Zerfas.

The sedan’s driver and passengers were uninjured, Valdez said.

Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the collision, Zerfas said.

The car, which broke a window and splintered siding on the building, had been extricated by 3:40 p.m. Monday, according to Valdez.

