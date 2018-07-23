Almost 8 months after her daughter’s death, Sacramento woman arrested for endangerment

The mother of a toddler who died late last year in Fair Oaks was arrested over the weekend, law enforcement officials say.
Samantha Zechlin, 26, was arrested Saturday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter Gabriella Gold, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department announced Monday.
Zechlin’s boyfriend Frederic McDonald, 29, was also arrested in connection with the toddler’s death last December, the department said.
Gold was found unresponsive Nov. 20 in the 4900 block of San Juan Avenue in Fair Oaks, the Sheriff’s Department reported at the time, and was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.
Suspecting foul play, detectives obtained a search warrant for the child’s residence. Evidence collected during the raid led them to arrest McDonald on a felony charge of child abuse resulting in death.
Almost eight months after her child’s death and a lengthy, in-depth investigation, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that Zechlin, a Sacramento resident, was arrested in Jolon in Monterey County on suspicion of endangerment of the life or health of a child.
Zechlin is being held at the Sacramento County jail on $300,000 bail. McDonald remains in custody at the Sacramento County jail and is being held without bail.
