Two killed in suspected DUI collision near Marysville

Two people were killed on a road east of Marysville when a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs hit their car head-on early Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Rachel Hawkins, 32, was traveling west in the eastbound lane of North Beale Road in Linda when she hit a Toyota Camry with the two victims inside, both of whom were pronounced dead on scene, spokeswoman Jodie Beck said in a news release.
Hawkins was arrested for two counts of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI (drugs), and taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital with major injuries, Beck said.
The victim’s names are being withheld pending next of kin notification, the Yuba County Police Department said.
