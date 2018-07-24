Roseville High cheerleading coach arrested for DUI while driving with student

Roseville High School’s head cheerleading coach was arrested Sunday night at Sonoma State University on suspicion of driving drunk while at a cheer camp with students from the school.
Gabriella Vega, 22, was driving with a 17-year-old girl when she struck a tree at 7:33 p.m., according to Paul Gullixson, a Sonoma State spokesman. Her blood alcohol count was 0.25 - more than three times the legal limit, according to officers.
Gullixson said campus police had been alerted that there was an erratic driver on campus at 7 p.m. There were no injuries in the crash and only minor damage to the car.
The teenager was escorted back to the dorms.
Vega was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of driving with a blood-alcohol level over .08 percent, according to Sgt. Spencer Crum, Sonoma County sheriff’s spokesman. She was released on $10,000 bail at 1:31 a.m. Monday.
Her next court appearance is Aug. 20.
Vega could not be reached for comment.
The arrest apparently took place on the first night of a four-day camp that cost campers $449 each, according online information.
A parent chaperone contacted school administrators after the arrest, according to a letter sent to parents by the school district. The chaperone stayed with the students until their parents could pick up their children from camp.
Vega, who makes a stipend of $3,692 per season, was put on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Roseville Joint Union High School District, according to district officials.
“Roseville High School administration will be meeting with students and parents to discuss next steps for the program,” said the letter. “The safety and security of students remains our number one priority. We will continue to refine and reinforce our expectations regarding the conduct of our coaches.
Vega was a second-year off-campus coach, according to the district.
Vega had formerly been a cheerleader at Sacramento State.
