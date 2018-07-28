Crime Q&A: Two men convicted of 1993 Carmichael murder still in prison

You asked, we answer. Crime Q&A is a series by the Sacto 9-1-1 team where reporters dig up answers to your questions on crime and criminals in the region.
Q: Are the two guys that killed Ruben Johns still incarcerated? And do they have release dates?
ANONYMOUS, NORTH HIGHLANDS
A: Damian Mitchell and Lamar Simms, the two men who were convicted of the second-degree murder of 18-year old Ruben Johns in Carmichael, are both still serving time in state prisons. Mitchell is incarcerated at Solano State Prison and Simms is at Sacramento State Prison. Neither of the men have release dates at this time.
Both men were convicted in 1993. In 2015, Simms petitioned to change his charge to a misdemeanor under the then-new Proposition 47, but the motion was denied. And in 2017, Mitchell filed a petition to be released from custody, which was also denied.
According to stories previously published by The Sacramento Bee, on May 20, 1993, Ruben Johns was arguing with another man on the 5000 block of Walnut Avenue in Carmichael when a second man retrieved a gun from his car and shot Johns a single time in the chest.
