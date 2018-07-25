Sacramento woman is victim of rollover on I-5 that backed up commuter traffic

Traffic was severely congested Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 heading north due to a fatal accident near 43rd Avenue, Sacramento Fire Department Captain Keith Wade said.
Around 5 a.m. Wednesday, a 27-year-old Sacramento woman driving a Honda CRV veered over an embankment, overturned and slid 40 to 60 feet off the highway before colliding with a tree, said a California Highway Patrol news release. The driver died at the scene., Wade said.
The wreck has been cleared and lanes reopened, but the backup tied up commuters from Laguna Boulevard to the W-X Freeway.
It’s unknown whether drugs or alcohol is a factor in the collision at this time, CHP said.
