Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento’s Most Wanted for the week of July 17

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.
By
Man shot after Dixon house party fight is identified

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 25, 2018 04:18 PM

The man who was shot and killed after intervening after a fight outside a Dixon house party on Saturday morning has been identified.

Mario Yokot, 38, of Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a release made by the Dixon Police Department. Yokot, who was a resident of the home where the party was taking place, reportedly confronted the people involved in the fight when he was shot and killed.

Another man, who police previously identified as a 43-year-old resident of the house, was shot in the leg and hospitalized, but Dixon police have chosen not to release any further information.

The fight began just before midnight Friday in the backyard of a house on the 1000 block of Bello Drive and spilled out into a nearby street, police said Saturday. When officers responded to Folsom Downs Circle at Baker Alley, they found two men with gunshot wounds.

Police said they have developed several persons of interest in their investigation and are conducting follow up interviews and collecting more evidence. There are “many more witnesses to the shooting than have come forward,” police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dixon Police Department at 707-678-7080.

