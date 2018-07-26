Alleged burglary in Natomas leads to marijuana search warrant, four arrests, police say

An investigation into an early-morning burglary led Sacramento Police Department officers to obtain a marijuana search warrant for a potential grow site in Natomas Thursday, Sgt. Vance Chandler said.
Around 4 a.m. Thursday, officers received a call regarding an ongoing burglary on the 4500 block of Golden Cedar Street in Natomas, Chandler said.
When officers arrived, multiple people fled on foot. Officers detained and then arrested four men on suspicion of burglary and conspiracy, Chandler said.
As officers continued investigating the alleged burglary, they decided to obtain a marijuana search warrant for the property, Chandler said.
As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were in the process of conducting the search. The four men who were arrested could receive additional charges depending on the results of the search, Chandler said.
