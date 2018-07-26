What to do if you’ve been in a car accident

Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Up Next
Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Two dead after vehicle crashed into a tree off Highway 80

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 26, 2018 12:14 PM

Two people are dead after their vehicle collided with a tree off westbound Highway 80 northeast of Colfax Thursday morning, said Dena Erwin, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives on scene were investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional, Erwin said.

Around 9:08 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report of a collision on Highway 80 near the Gold Run exit. Officers determined the incident involved a single vehicle striking a tree, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two people in the vehicle were found unresponsive, and were ultimately pronounced dead, Erwin said.

The sheriff’s office has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, Erwin said.

Exit 144 was closed as of 11:29 a.m., according to a Placer Sheriff tweet.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question