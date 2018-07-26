Two dead after vehicle crashed into a tree off Highway 80

Two people are dead after their vehicle collided with a tree off westbound Highway 80 northeast of Colfax Thursday morning, said Dena Erwin, spokeswoman for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
As of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives on scene were investigating whether the crash was accidental or intentional, Erwin said.
Around 9:08 a.m., the California Highway Patrol received a report of a collision on Highway 80 near the Gold Run exit. Officers determined the incident involved a single vehicle striking a tree, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page.
Two people in the vehicle were found unresponsive, and were ultimately pronounced dead, Erwin said.
The sheriff’s office has not determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, Erwin said.
Exit 144 was closed as of 11:29 a.m., according to a Placer Sheriff tweet.
Comments