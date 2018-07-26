Firefighters help lift hiker to safety

Cal Fire firefighters help a hiker in Colfax to safety by assisting with an air lift. It was over 100 degrees when they rescued him, Cal Fire said.
Watch as firefighters help lift Stevens Trail hiker to safety in triple-digit heat

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 26, 2018 07:57 PM

Cal Fire Placer County firefighters assisted Wednesday with an airlift for a distressed hiker on Stevens Trail, a rugged walkway that gives hikers access into the American River canyon from Colfax.

The hiker was “unable to extricate himself,” Cal Fire spokeswoman Mary Eldridge said. The temperature was over 100 degrees when he was found, according to Cal Fire.

The hiker was airlifted by the CHP and Placer County Sheriff’s Department Helicopter. An ambulance team after the rescue that he was stable condition.

