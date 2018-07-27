Sacto 911

Sheriff investigating homicide after homeless man found dead at Elk Grove encampment

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 10:54 AM

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide after finding a man dead in a homeless encampment in Elk Grove, the department said Friday.

At 6:28 a.m., deputies received a 911 call reporting a dead man at an encampment at the intersection of Florin Road and Gerber Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters and the cause of death is under investigation, the department said.

Investigators don’t know the motive for the crime and do not have any suspects in custody, according to the press release. Several witnesses were at the scene when law enforcement arrived and are cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

