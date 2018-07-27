3 murder suspects in case of missing Woodland teens appear in preliminary hearing

Three men – Chandale Shannon, Jonathan Froste and David Froste – accused of killing Woodland teens Enrique Rios and Elijah Moore appeared at a preliminary hearing in Yolo County Superior Court on Wednesday, July 11, 2018.
By
By
Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Three plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder of Woodland teenagers

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 03:43 PM

A Sept. 24 trial date has been set for three of the men accused of murdering Woodland teenagers Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios.

Two Froste brothers - David, 27, and Jonathan, 21 - were arraigned alongside Chandale Shannon, 21, on Friday. The trio pleaded not guilty to a combination of murder and kidnapping charges related to the 2016 disappearance of the two Woodland teens.

A fourth defendant, Jesus Campos, will face a hearing on Aug. 21 to determine whether he will be tried in juvenile court. Now 18, Campos was underage when he allegedly participated in the killings with the other defendants.

Prosecutors used statements from Shannon and Campos, corroborated by cell phone GPS data, to paint a grisly portrait of revenge in the preliminary hearing in mid-July. Defense attorneys questioned the composite narrative, pointing out the lack of physical evidence and incomplete investigation.

Before the defendants take the stand before a jury of their peers in September, prosecution and defense will hold a status conference on Aug. 20 and an early disposition conference on Aug. 24, according to Wendy Wilcox, confidential secretary for the Yolo County District Attorney.

These proceedings, typical for high-profile felony trials, give both parties an opportunity to touch base about scheduling and potentially change course regarding the defendants’ pleas, Wilcox said. Both will occur at 1:30 p.m. in Department 14 of the Yolo Superior Court.

As of Friday, all four defendants were held without bail in Yolo County Jail.

