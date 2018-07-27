Three plead not guilty in kidnapping, murder of Woodland teenagers

A Sept. 24 trial date has been set for three of the men accused of murdering Woodland teenagers Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios.

Two Froste brothers - David, 27, and Jonathan, 21 - were arraigned alongside Chandale Shannon, 21, on Friday. The trio pleaded not guilty to a combination of murder and kidnapping charges related to the 2016 disappearance of the two Woodland teens.





A fourth defendant, Jesus Campos, will face a hearing on Aug. 21 to determine whether he will be tried in juvenile court. Now 18, Campos was underage when he allegedly participated in the killings with the other defendants.

Prosecutors used statements from Shannon and Campos, corroborated by cell phone GPS data, to paint a grisly portrait of revenge in the preliminary hearing in mid-July. Defense attorneys questioned the composite narrative, pointing out the lack of physical evidence and incomplete investigation.





Before the defendants take the stand before a jury of their peers in September, prosecution and defense will hold a status conference on Aug. 20 and an early disposition conference on Aug. 24, according to Wendy Wilcox, confidential secretary for the Yolo County District Attorney.





These proceedings, typical for high-profile felony trials, give both parties an opportunity to touch base about scheduling and potentially change course regarding the defendants’ pleas, Wilcox said. Both will occur at 1:30 p.m. in Department 14 of the Yolo Superior Court.

As of Friday, all four defendants were held without bail in Yolo County Jail.