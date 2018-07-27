Sacto 911

Person injured in Friday night shooting in East Sacramento, police say

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

July 27, 2018 10:17 PM

A person was shot Friday night at the 800 block of 53rd Street near the The Table at the Central United Methodist Church in East Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers responded to a call around 9:30 for service and found one shooting victim, according to department spokesman Vance Chandler.

The victim has taken to a local hospital for treatment, Chandler said. The extent of the injuries are unknown, and no other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.

