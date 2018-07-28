Immigration protesters camped near Capitol Mall prepare for eviction by police

Protesters from a group called Occupy ICE Sacto – who have camped in a tent city near the Capitol Mall since Thursday over U.S. immigration policies for children separated from their families – say they are gearing up for a potential showdown with police this afternoon.
On Friday, city officials threatened to tear down the encampment on the backside of the John E. Moss Federal Building at 650 Capitol Mall, which houses federal agencies such as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a news release and social media posts from Occupy ICE Sacto.
Officers from the Sacramento Police Department did post notices at the encampment giving protesters 24 hours to vacate the area, according to police spokeswoman Linda Matthew.
The city gave activists until noon Saturday to leave, the group said. In response, the group called for people to join them at N and 7th streets by 11 a.m. Saturday to help the movement gain numbers and show police what it called “the power of the people.”
“Arrests are likely,” Occupy ICE Sacto said. “We need all hands on deck.”
The notices have nothing to do with the protest itself, Matthew said. Protesters are in violation of a city code that prohibits camping or having any camping paraphernalia such as tents on city property, she said.
Matthew said an outreach team and impact officers were dispatched to the encampment Friday to offer services to the protesters, such as temporary housing, which she said they all declined.
