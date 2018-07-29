Folsom police say fatal double shooting was over ‘outside dating relationship’

Two men are dead after a Sunday afternoon shooting in what Folsom police are investigating as a possible murder-suicide that may have stemmed from a love triangle.
Police responded around 3 p.m. to multiple calls regarding gunshots on the 700 block of King Way near Sands Way in Folsom, where they discovered two men with gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.
Detective Donald Rowberry, Folsom police spokesman, said one of the men fatally shot the other before turning the gun on himself, saying that the men had been fighting over an “outside dating relationship.” Rowberry did not give further details but said that both of the men were armed.
The Folsom Fire Department pronounced one man dead at the scene. The other man died of a self-inflicted wound en route to the hospital, Rowberry said.
It’s unclear who else was romantically involved with the men, and Rowberry said investigators are continuing to piece together “who shot, who didn’t shoot, or if they both shot” inside the home.
According to Fox40, neighbors told police that they saw one of the men driving to his home on King Way as the other chased him.
