Two held in Redding lootings – some in evacuated homes and one that wasn’t, police say

Two people were arrested on suspicion of looting evacuated homes Sunday in Redding after police say they tried to burglarize a home in the evacuation zone where a homeowner had stayed behind.
Jade Ball, 25, and Jack Fannin, 19, both of Redding, were found after the homeowner on the 11000 block of Quartz Hill Road waved down a Chico Police officer patrolling the area on behalf of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release.
The homeowner had returned from a different part of his property, the release said, when he noticed water in his home and fresh footprints. Law enforcement inspected the area near the homeowner’s property and found a different home with evidence of a broken in door.
As officers entered, they noticed electronic items stacked by the front door. Police say they do not believe the homeowners placed the items in that way before evacuating.
Officers then responded to a home on nearby McLeod Road because “it was known from criminal activities in the past,” the release said, which is where Fannin and Ball were found with what police said was evidence that tied the pair to the other burglaries.
Police said Fannin admitted to officers that he and Ball had entered three residences starting Saturday “looking for water” the release said.
Fannin and Ball were both placed under arrest on suspicion of looting in an evacuated area, entering a disaster area and conspiracy to comment a felony.
