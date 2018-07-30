Randy Wallace
Man convicted of attempted murder in shooting of ex-girlfriend in North Sacramento

By Julia Sclafani

July 30, 2018 02:49 PM

A Sacramento man has been convicted of attempted murder and child endangerment in connection with the shooting of an ex-girlfriend.

On Aug. 28, 2017, the victim was running errands with her two children when she ran into Randy Wallace, a man she had recently ended a relationship with, according to a news release by the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

Wallace, then 29 and a known domestic violence offender, got into a verbal altercation with the woman on the 2500 block of Erickson Street in North Sacramento and told the victim that he was going to shoot her, the DA said.

He then went into a nearby house and emerged with a gun. The victim and her children were sitting in a car when Wallace fired shots at the back-rear door and window of the vehicle, the news release said.

The victim was shot in her chest, stomach and leg, the DA’s report said. Broken glass caused cuts and scratches to one child’s face, including lacerations to his eye.

Wallace hit the victim’s head with the back of the gun before fleeing the scene. He was apprehended on Oct. 5.

The victim’s injuries were life-threatening, but she survived, the DA said.

Wallace was on active probation at the time of the offense and faces a maximum of 38 years to life in prison. Sentencing is set for Aug. 17.

