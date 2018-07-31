The security entrance at California State Prison, Sacramento, is seen in this file photo. An inmate is suspected into the slaying of his cellmate Monday night.
Prisoner dead in Folsom; corrections officials say fellow prisoner killed him

By Claire Morgan

July 31, 2018 04:52 PM

California Department of Corrections officials say a prisoner is suspected of killing his cellmate at California State Prison, Sacramento.

Sergio Castañeda III, 32, was found lying on his cell floor by a guard at the Folsom facility at around 10:12 p.m. Monday, according to correctional spokesman Lt. LeVance Quinn.

Casteñeda was immediately moved to an on-site medical facility and Folsom Fire Department responded to the scene, according to a news release. Casteñeda was pronounced dead at 10:51 p.m.

Investigators named his cellmate, Arthur Lane, as a suspect. Lane, 47, was placed in an isolated housing unit at the high-security prison.

Lane is serving a life sentence for a 2003 Sacramento County murder. According to the release, he had a four-year sentence added on from Kern County for assaulting another prisoner with a deadly weapon.

Casteñeda was serving a three-year sentence for a Los Angeles County robbery, though four years were added on for battery on a non-prisoner in Monterey County in 2016. He previously served a two-year Riverside County sentence for injury to an elder causing death or great bodily injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

