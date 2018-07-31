Man dead after being shot by his son in Rio Linda, deputies say

A Rio Linda man is in custody Tuesday after the shooting death of his father in Rio Linda, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responded to a call about a man being shot at 10:10 a.m. on the 300 block of Quadra Avenue in Rio Linda, and were met by a man with a firearm, according to spokesman Michael Daniels. Both the male with the firearm and another male were detained for reasons not given by the Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies entered the residence, they found a man in his 70s who suffered at least one gunshot wound. The Sacramento Fire paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the release.
Deputies said they arrested one man in his 40s whom they believe to be the victim’s son. His identity and that of the second man, as well that man’s arrest status, were not released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the department at 916-874-5115.
Comments