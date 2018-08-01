Chunk of I-5 comes loose, damaging vehicles and halting morning traffic

A chunk of pavement came loose on Interstate 5 at Richards Boulevard early Wednesday, damaging at least 10 vehicles and halting traffic.
A 2- to 3-foot section of the roadway in northbound lane No. 3 dislodged, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Young said. Drivers attempted to veer out of the way of the resulting pothole and chunk of asphalt, but 10-15 vehicles sustained flat tires and potentially other damage, according to Young and a CHP incident report.
The CHP responded to reports at 5:37 a.m. and Caltrans was alerted to do emergency repairs on the roadway, Young said. Traffic was first slowed by the closure of the affected lane, and then all northbound traffic was stopped for three to four minutes while the hole was repaired, CHP said.
Traffic was reopened and only lane No. 3 remained closed while affected cars were attended to.
All lanes reopened at approximately 7:15 a.m., according to a CHP activity log.
