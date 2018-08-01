The Greyhound logo behind the ticket counter at the new Greyhound Bus terminal in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 12, 2011.
The Greyhound logo behind the ticket counter at the new Greyhound Bus terminal in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com
The Greyhound logo behind the ticket counter at the new Greyhound Bus terminal in Sacramento on Tuesday, July 12, 2011. Randall Benton rbenton@sacbee.com
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Greyhound bus riders pepper sprayed by fellow passenger in harrowing I-80 incident, CHP says

By Jordan Cutler-Tietjen

jcutler-tietjen@sacbee.com

August 01, 2018 10:45 AM

A man was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying passengers on a Greyhound bus Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Several victims, one of whom jumped out of a bus window onto a lane of Interstate 80, required medical attention, the CHP said in an arrest report.

At about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, CHP officers learned that a man had pepper sprayed multiple people on a Greyhound bus traveling west on Interstate 80.

The bus driver pulled to the side of the freeway near Bowman Road in Auburn. The man then exited the bus and stopped a van also traveling west.

Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping and punching the vehicle in an attempt to get inside, the CHP said.

At about 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Edward Charles McLeod, 60, on suspicion of committing three felonies, including assault, battery, and possessing tear gas. He was placed in custody Tuesday night at Placer County Jail, where he was booked for all three charges, the CHP said.

Multiple victims affected by the pepper spray required medical treatment. One victim jumped out of a bus window toward oncoming traffic to escape the assault, the CHP said.

Highway 80 was briefly closed while the victims were treated on scene. One victim was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for additional treatment, the CHP said.

A new Greyhound bus arrived to transport all other passengers from the scene at about 10:45 p.m.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463.

By

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question