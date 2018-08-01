Greyhound bus riders pepper sprayed by fellow passenger in harrowing I-80 incident, CHP says

A man was arrested after allegedly pepper spraying passengers on a Greyhound bus Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.
Several victims, one of whom jumped out of a bus window onto a lane of Interstate 80, required medical attention, the CHP said in an arrest report.
At about 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, CHP officers learned that a man had pepper sprayed multiple people on a Greyhound bus traveling west on Interstate 80.
The bus driver pulled to the side of the freeway near Bowman Road in Auburn. The man then exited the bus and stopped a van also traveling west.
Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping and punching the vehicle in an attempt to get inside, the CHP said.
At about 8:44 p.m., officers arrested Edward Charles McLeod, 60, on suspicion of committing three felonies, including assault, battery, and possessing tear gas. He was placed in custody Tuesday night at Placer County Jail, where he was booked for all three charges, the CHP said.
Multiple victims affected by the pepper spray required medical treatment. One victim jumped out of a bus window toward oncoming traffic to escape the assault, the CHP said.
Highway 80 was briefly closed while the victims were treated on scene. One victim was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for additional treatment, the CHP said.
A new Greyhound bus arrived to transport all other passengers from the scene at about 10:45 p.m.
