Placerville stalker sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Adesuwa Agbonile

August 01, 2018 10:28 AM

A Placerville stalker has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Lloyd Dylan Jones, 37, stalked and threatened three Liberty Mutual Insurance Company employees, despite a restraining order that made it illegal for him to contact them, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Jones was also prohibited from having firearms and ammunition. When officers searched his house after obtaining a search warrant, they discovered illegally owned firearms, including two illegal assault rifles, two ballistic vests and around 6,000 rounds of ammunition, the release said.

Jones was convicted in June on multiple counts of stalking, criminal threats, disobeying a court order, and illegal possession of firearms.

