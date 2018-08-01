Body recovered after boaters find it floating in Sacramento River Deep Water Channel

A partially decomposed body of a man was found Wednesday near the bank of the Deep Water Channel south of West Sacramento, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Department.
The dead man had been floating in the water, according to Yolo County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Gary Hallenbeck, when boaters noticed him and called law enforcement around 12:10 p.m.
The body had moved ashore at a riverbank west of the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Babel Slough Road that was difficult to access, Hallenback said.
The boaters described the body to law enforcement officials as having obvious signs of decomposition, he said. It is unclear how long the body was in the water or what the age and race of the man was, according to Hallenback.
Deputies are encouraging anyone with information about the case to call 530-668-5248.
