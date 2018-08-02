DUI parolee arrested for hit-run after returning for second look at damage, Redding police say

Police say they apprehended a Redding parolee after he hit two vehicles, got out of his car to assess the damage, drove away, then returned to the scene to take a second look.
A witness reported being struck by Sean D. Venison, driving a 1999 Ford F-150 near the intersection of Vienna Way and Crispin Way at approximately 11 p.m. Monday, a Redding Police Department incident report said.
The 51-year-old Redding man then sideswiped a parked 2003 Dodge Ram pickup near the Villages as Shasta View Gardens community before stopping his car and getting out to take a look at the situation, the witness said, according to the incident report. He then drove off.
Venison, who was on court probation for a prior DUI conviction, returned to the scene a short time later, hitting a curb before coming to a stop and getting out of his car again, police said.
At this point, witnesses reportedly removed keys from the suspect car, claiming that Venison was extremely intoxicated and wanting to prevent him from fleeing the scene again, the incident report said.
Redding police officers responded and said they found loaded firearms and an open container of alcohol. In addition, a police DUI specialist found that the ignition interlock device that Venison was required to have installed as a condition of his parole had been disabled, the report said.
Venison’s blood-alcohol level was four times the legal limit for driving a vehicle, police said. Venison was taken to Shasta County jail and booked on suspicion of DUI, driving with a BAC over 0.08 percent, hit and run, disabling an ignition interlock device, possession of loaded firearms in a vehicle and violation of his probation. The Ford F-150 was towed and placed on a 30-day hold, the report said.
Comments