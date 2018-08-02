Sacto 911

Pedestrian killed by vehicle along residential street in Sacramento

August 02, 2018 02:05 PM

A pedestrian died Thursday morning after being struck along a residential street in the Hollywood Park neighborhood of Sacramento, police said.

Police responded to an 8 a.m. call on Meer Way near Staggs Way, said Officer Eddie Macaulay, a police spokesman.

Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the pedestrian died at the scene. The victim has not yet been identified.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision. The driver remained at the scene afterward and spoke with authorities, Macaulay said.

This was the second pedestrian killed in the Hollywood Park area this year. A 71-year-old grandmother was killed Jan. 31 walking across Freeport Boulevard at an intersection about a half-mile south of where Thursday’s accident occurred.

Sacramento Police Department detectives were on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing, Macaulay said.

