Crime Q&A: 2 arrests made in the May 4th shooting on 24th Street and Meadowview Road

You asked, we answered. Crime Q&A is a series by the Sacto 9-1-1 team where reporters dig up answers to your questions on crime and criminals in the region.
Q: Any breaking news or updates on the May 4th shooting on 24th and Meadowview Rd of Joseph Paris Coln? Any leads, suspects, or any arrests made?
BATGIRL, SACRAMENTO
A: Since his death on May 4th, two arrests have been made in the murder of Joseph Coln.
Kendrick Trey Glenn and Charlie Ignatus Wong, both 21 years old, have both been arrested on suspicion of murder for the death of Joseph Coln. They were arrested on Thursday, May 31. Wong was arrested in Sacramento, Glenn was arrested in Royal Oaks. They are both in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. No bail is set in either of their cases.
Wong was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a firearm. Last year, Wong was convicted last year for violating a restraining order, and was sentenced to a 30 day stay in custody and a 3 year probation limit.
In both cases, no trial date has been set. Both men have settlement conferences scheduled for September 12.
According to previous stories by The Sacramento Bee, Joseph Coln, 24, was shot near 24th Street and Meadowview Road and subsequently died in a local hospital from his injuries.
To submit a question to the Crime Q&A, click here.
Comments