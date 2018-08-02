Sacramento airport workers accused of stealing cash, gift cards from mail

Three Sacramento-area airport workers have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of stealing gift cards and money from mail at Sacramento International Airport, federal officials say.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Domingo Ene, 27, of Roseville, Joshua Hopoi, 22, of Sacramento, and Raymond Su, 29, of Sacramento worked at Envoy, a contractor for American Airlines. Their job included loading and unloading U.S. mail from American Airline flights as they arrived and departed. They have been accused of opening mail, specifically greeting cards, and stealing cash and gift cards from inside, then using that money to make personal purchases.
The grand jury indictment follows an investigation into the three men by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, with help from the Roseville Police Department, Citrus Heights Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the Sacramento Police Department, and the Narcotics and Economic Crime Investigations Task Force.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Roxanne LeMaire, a U.S. postal inspector, the investigation began after a LeMaire received notice on June 1 of possible stolen mail from the Sacramento airport post office. Over the course of the investigation, she obtained video surveillance footage that shows Hopoi, Ene, and Su stealing pieces of mail. In one video, Hopoi opens trays of U.S. mail, taking multiple pieces of mail and hiding them in his sweatshirt, while looking towards the door.
On June 29, the complaint said, LeMaire planted a test piece of mail – a bright yellow envelope containing Home Depot gift card – into the trays of mail scheduled to be picked up. In a surveillance video, Ene grabs a bright yellow envelope and places it into his shorts. According to LeMaire, the envelope never arrived at its addressed location.
Additionally, an Illinois resident who mailed a $50 Amazon gift card to Redding submitted a mail theft complaint on April 9 after the envelope arrived torn open, with no gift card enclosed. LeMaire said she was able to obtain the records of the Amazon gift card, and discovered it was registered to Ene’s personal Amazon account, and the money had been used to buy a yellow gold necklace.
According to the grand jury’s indictment, more than 100 pieces of mail addressed to other people were found in Hopoi’s possession in July. And Su was found to be in possession of approximately 10 gift cards with other people’s names on them.
This information, along with other instances of suspected theft uncovered by the investigation, led to Thursday’s indictment.
Ene, Hopoi and Su were arrested on July 17 for possession of stolen mail, but were in police custody for only one day. They will be arraigned on August 8. If convicted, the three men face a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count they are charged with.
