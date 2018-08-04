3 children hurt when car, eluding police, rams into Rancho Cordova apartments

Three children were injured Saturday after a vehicle eluding police drove into a Rancho Cordova apartment, sparking a fire that damaged several units in the complex, according police and fire officials.
Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Capt. Chris Vestal said the children, including a 4 year old, were inside the apartment the vehicle crashed through, but he said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The two people inside the vehicle were also injured and detained, said Sgt. Shaun Hampton, spokesman Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, which contracts its deputies for the city force.
Around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Hampton said officers attempted to stop a black Dodge Challenger heading northbound on Zinfandel Drive crossing Highway 50 for an unknown reason.
“They lost sight of the vehicle and stopped pursuing it,” Hampton said.
Minutes later, residents later waved down officers after the vehicle crashed into the Vintage Fair Apartments on Hirschfeld Way, entering at least one unit on the first floor of the complex, sparking a fire.
The fire cause spread to at least 12 units before being put out, Vestal said. Footage from the scene posted by Metro Fire showed extensive damage to the apartment that the car rammed through, as well as the unit directly above.
The investigation is ongoing, Hampton said.
