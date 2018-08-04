Deputies at The Eleven Hundred apartment complex on the 1100 block of Howe Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, found a 27-year-old man shot once in the chest. Sacramento Metro Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.
Man, 27, found shot dead inside apartment on Howe Avenue

August 04, 2018 09:08 PM

A 27-year-old man was found shot dead Saturday morning inside an apartment in the Arden Arcade area, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to The Eleven Hundred apartment complex on the 1100 block of Howe Avenue just before 6:30 a.m. where they found man shot once in the chest and without a pulse, said Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Shaun Hampton. Sacramento Metro Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

It is being investigated as a homicide, and although Hampton said the motive was unknown, detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act.

No other details of the victim were released.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.

