Grass Valley man dies, driver arrested in DUI crash on Nevada City scenic route, CHP says

A 35-year-old Grass Valley man died after the intoxicated driver of the car he was riding in veered off the road, causing the vehicle to overturn multiple times on Highway 20 near Nevada City on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol said.

Dylan Shively died at the scene due to injuries suffered during the crash, a CHP incident report said.

The Toyota Tacoma was headed west toward Grass Valley, east of Ridgewood Road, approximately nine miles east of the Highway 49 junction at 6 p.m. when the driver turned right off the road, causing the car to loose traction and tumble back into the westbound roadway, CHP said.

The driver, Joshua Robinson, 33, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of felony DUI and transported by helicopter to Sutter Roseville Medical Center to be treated for major injuries, the CHP report said.

Highway 20 was closed for several hours, causing traffic to be diverted around the investigation via highways 80 and 174.

This is the latest in a spike in fatal collisions on the 28-mile stretch of highway between Nevada City and Interstate 80, which is designated a scenic route and has no services along the roadway.