Chain-reaction DUI crash causes six-car pileup on Highway 99, CHP says

A six-car crash involving a big rig early Monday morning brought southbound traffic on Highway 99 to a total stop and resulted in one DUI arrest, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Just before 3 a.m. the driver of a white Nissan collided with a Toyota minivan just south of Florin Road, the CHP said.
The minivan ended up on the right-hand shoulder while the Nissan came to rest in the roadway, at which point the allegedly intoxicated driver got out of the car and ran to the right shoulder, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Young said.
Approximately a minute later, an SUV collided with the unoccupied Nissan that was in the lane of traffic.
No occupants were injured in the sequential collisions, Young said.
As traffic slowed around the incident, a rear-end collision occurred soon after involving a big rig and two other cars.
There was only one report of minor injuries from an occupant of the rear-end collision. One person was transported for medical attention.
Southbound traffic was completely stopped until 3:30 a.m., when one lane was reopened. A second lane was reopened approximately 15 minutes later and all traffic was cleared just after 4 a.m.
The driver of the Nissan was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Young said.
