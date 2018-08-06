One man scalded a dog to death, another killed a dog that peed on him. Both were convicted

A Sacramento man has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to felony animal abuse and felony domestic violence.
Ignatius Chavarria was charged with scalding his girlfriend’s small dog named Tucker in a shower in 2013, causing severe and ultimately fatal burns. He later physically harmed two women, and was charged with domestic abuse in those cases, according to prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to the charges last week.
Animal advocates have highlighted the case on social media, demanding harsh punishment and crowding the court during Chavarria’s appearances.
In a second case announced by the Sacramento District Attorney’s office Monday, Tawuan Batiste was sentenced to 180 days behind bars for beating a dog to death last year after it urinated on his shoes.
The animal’s owner reported the abuse, and buried her dog’s remains in a public park. Authorities exhumed the corpse five months later by members of the Sacramento County Animal Abuse Task Force, which incudes sheriff’s detectives and animal control officers.
A necropsy eliminated any possibility that the animal died of natural causes, officials said.
Deputy District Attorney Hilary Bagley-Franzoia, who leads the office’s animal cruelty unit, prosecuted both men. She pointed out that numerous studies have documented a link between animal abuse and crimes against people, particularly domestic abuse.
Both Chavarria and Batiste will be banned from owning or caring for animals for 10 years after they are released from custody.
