Cal Fire-Placer County Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire District responded to a West Roseville house fire caused by burning garbage on Tuesday.
Cal Fire-Placer County Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire District responded to a West Roseville house fire caused by burning garbage on Tuesday. Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Cal Fire-Placer County Fire Department and Sacramento Metro Fire District responded to a West Roseville house fire caused by burning garbage on Tuesday. Placer County Sheriff’s Office
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Explosion at Roseville home kills 1 and engulfs garage, Placer County sheriff says

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 07, 2018 11:38 AM

One person is dead and a girl has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a West Roseville home on Hazeltine Lane near Eagle Spring Place on Tuesday morning, according to tweets by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Placer County firefighters responded to reports of an explosion in the Dry Creek neighborhood. When they arrived, one home’s garage was completely in flames, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reported on Twitter.

Multiple explosions were reportedly heard before flames were seen, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said.

Only one other person was known to be home at the time of the garage fire, and the female minor was transported to the hospital, Scott said.

Responders were able to put the fire out before it spread to living quarters or extended to other homes, Cal Fire said on Twitter.

placer house fire 2.jpg
Placer County Fire department was assisted by Sacramento Metro Fire District in responding to the Hazeltine Lane house fire that killed one person Tuesday.
Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question