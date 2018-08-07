Explosion at Roseville home kills 1 and engulfs garage, Placer County sheriff says

One person is dead and a girl has been transported to the hospital after a fire broke out at a West Roseville home on Hazeltine Lane near Eagle Spring Place on Tuesday morning, according to tweets by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Placer County firefighters responded to reports of an explosion in the Dry Creek neighborhood. When they arrived, one home’s garage was completely in flames, Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit reported on Twitter.
Multiple explosions were reportedly heard before flames were seen, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Andrew Scott said.
Only one other person was known to be home at the time of the garage fire, and the female minor was transported to the hospital, Scott said.
Responders were able to put the fire out before it spread to living quarters or extended to other homes, Cal Fire said on Twitter.
