Sacramento man dies after driving off the road in North Highlands

By Julia Sclafani

jsclafani@sacbee.com

August 07, 2018 12:11 PM

A 32-year-old Sacramento man died after driving off the road early Tuesday in the North Highlands area.

Just after 6 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a 1997 Acura Integra driving south that had collided with a metal rail at 5416 Roseville Road, south of Palm Avenue.

The collision occurred in front of Livingston’s Concrete Services in North Highlands.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, died at the scene, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Zerfas.

It is still unclear whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, CHP said in a news release.

