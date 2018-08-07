North Sacramento grass fire spreads to house, and there’s a lesson here, firefighters say

A grass fire in North Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon was started by workers mowing dry grass in the heat of the day and quickly spread to a home.
By
Up Next
A grass fire in North Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon was started by workers mowing dry grass in the heat of the day and quickly spread to a home.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Cluster of Del Paso Heights fires started by one man, CHP says

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

August 07, 2018 02:32 PM

A group of fires has been reported to have been started by the same person Tuesday in Del Paso Heights and has caused road closures, according to Sacramento Fire Department.

A grass fire was reported at 12:54 p.m. near Auburn Boulevard and Beresford Way, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic incident report. The report said that a 25- to 30-year-old “transient with beard, blonde hair” had “started at least a couple” of fires.

Traffic was diverted at Norris Road in order to allow for fire suppression, but has since been opened.

Two other fires were started close by, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade. The majority of the fires started were both grass fires, Wade said, but the report says one tree caught fire.

The suspect was located and detained shortly after the fires were reported, Wade said, and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of arson.

A Sacramento Metro Fire District helicopter searched for other fires while the two grass fires were being extinguished.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question