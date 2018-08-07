Cluster of Del Paso Heights fires started by one man, CHP says

A group of fires has been reported to have been started by the same person Tuesday in Del Paso Heights and has caused road closures, according to Sacramento Fire Department.
A grass fire was reported at 12:54 p.m. near Auburn Boulevard and Beresford Way, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic incident report. The report said that a 25- to 30-year-old “transient with beard, blonde hair” had “started at least a couple” of fires.
Traffic was diverted at Norris Road in order to allow for fire suppression, but has since been opened.
Two other fires were started close by, according to Sacramento Fire Department spokesman Keith Wade. The majority of the fires started were both grass fires, Wade said, but the report says one tree caught fire.
The suspect was located and detained shortly after the fires were reported, Wade said, and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of arson.
A Sacramento Metro Fire District helicopter searched for other fires while the two grass fires were being extinguished.
