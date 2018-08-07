Rancho Cordova grass fire burns nearly 8 acres in afternoon blaze

A 7.5-acre grass fire was started Tuesday near the Mather Golf Course in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Woodring and Zinfandel roads at 3:30 p.m., department spokesman Brian Gonzalves said. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured.
Forward progress of the fire has stopped, Gonzalves said, though firefighters were still on scene as of 4:15 p.m. ensuring that smoldering areas have been fully extinguished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
