Fire crews respond to grass fire near Mather Golf Course

Fire crews including a bulldozer and a helicopter responded to a blaze in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7.
By
Up Next
Fire crews including a bulldozer and a helicopter responded to a blaze in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 7.
By
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Rancho Cordova grass fire burns nearly 8 acres in afternoon blaze

By Claire Morgan

clmorgan@sacbee.com

August 07, 2018 04:27 PM

A 7.5-acre grass fire was started Tuesday near the Mather Golf Course in Rancho Cordova, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at Woodring and Zinfandel roads at 3:30 p.m., department spokesman Brian Gonzalves said. No structures were damaged, and no one was injured.

Forward progress of the fire has stopped, Gonzalves said, though firefighters were still on scene as of 4:15 p.m. ensuring that smoldering areas have been fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

  Comments  

Sacto 911 Staff



Anna Buchmann
abuchmann@sacbee.com
@AnnaBGedit

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

Molly Sullivan
msullivan@sacbee.com
@SullivanMollyM

More Sacto 911



Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts


Crime Q&A


Sacramento Bee reporters answer your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases at the Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question