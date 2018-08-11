French train hero’s dad, convicted of fraud, is scheduled to be sentenced in September

You ask, we answer. Crime Q&A is a series by the Sacto 9-1-1 team where reporters dig up answers to your questions on crime and criminals in the region.
Q: The big arson and fraud case in Sacramento, had all three convicted in that case. Brian Stone was convicted of all 13 fraud counts, he was to be sentenced on July 12th, 2018. Nothing has been reported?
JINGER, SHINGLE SPRINGS
A: Brian Stone, who was convicted in April for mail and wire fraud, had his July 12 sentencing continued. His next sentencing hearing is scheduled to take place on September 6.
According to previous stories by the Bee, Stone, along with Jamal and Saber Shehadeh, were involved in an large, serial arson scheme. Between 2009 and 2013, the three men conspired to instigate fires at commercial buildings, then collect insurance money. In the four years they operated, they made over a million dollars. Stone is also the father of the French train hero, who prevented a terrorist attack on a train headed to Paris in 2015.
Jamal Mustafa Shehadeh has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Saber Shehadeh has been convicted; his sentencing is scheduled for September 6.
