Man stabbed by homeless man in wheelchair near downtown Sacramento, police say

A man was stabbed by a transient in a wheelchair on Wednesday in downtown Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officers responded to a call of violence near the La Bou bakery at 11th Street and O Street at 5:08 p.m.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to department spokesman Vance Chandler.
Chandler said the suspect was arrested and was taken to Sacramento County Jail, but would not identify him. Witnesses said the suspect was yelling and resisting detainment.
